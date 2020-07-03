first alert weather

Tracking Thunderstorms Friday; Holiday Weekend Looking Clear & Sunny

By Josh Cingranelli and Ryan Hanrahan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms that will likely impact the region.

Friday morning will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with increased cloud cover through the latter part of the morning. A few light showers in the Hills possible.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase by the late morning and early afternoon.

Local

Torrington 1 hour ago

Red Cross Assist Residents After Fire in Torrington

Plainfield 7 hours ago

Man Arrested After K9 Found Cocaine in His Car: Police

Heavy rain, vivid lightning, damaging winds, and hail are all possible.

The greatest thunderstorm threat will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Any thunderstorm that does form this afternoon will diminish by this evening.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly fair and warm.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastthunderstormsHail
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us