Tracking Thunderstorms Friday; Holiday Weekend Looking Clear & Sunny

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms that will likely impact the region.

Friday morning will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with increased cloud cover through the latter part of the morning. A few light showers in the Hills possible.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase by the late morning and early afternoon.

Heavy rain, vivid lightning, damaging winds, and hail are all possible.

The greatest thunderstorm threat will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Any thunderstorm that does form this afternoon will diminish by this evening.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly fair and warm.

