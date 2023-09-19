Tropical update: System could develop along Eastern seaboard

Peak hurricane season churns on in the Atlantic.

As of Tuesday, there's only one named storm in the Atlantic basin - Nigel. It should strengthen in the next day or so, but thankfully it isn't expected to impact any land.

Closer to home, an area of low pressure will develop off of the Carolina coastline.

It has a low chance of developing into a tropical system, but it'll bring at least some rain to the Eastern seaboard.

The amount of rain between now and the end of the weekend is still in question as the computer models are not in agreement with rain accumulation.

Some wind impacts are possible, too. Waves will kick up as the system pushes north in the next few days.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific.

Hurricane season stats so far as of September 19, 2023

