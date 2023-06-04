Unseasonable Chill Continues Today

Below-average temperatures began the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The June "chill" will continue today.

An ocean storm continues to bring us clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures.

Temps today are still well below average. The average should be close to 76 degrees. Temps begin to warm tomorrow. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/a0nM1sZb9v — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 4, 2023

While most of the day will remain dry, a scattered shower is possible, especially in eastern Connecticut.

The area of low pressure causing the below-average temperatures begins to move away on Monday with highs returning to the low 70s.