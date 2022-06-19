Unseasonably Cool Temperatures for Father's Day

A storm system will pull away from the state today and increase the sunshine but cooler than average temperatures will remain.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is supposed to be around 81 degrees. High temperatures today will remain in the upper 60s in the hills and lower and middle 70s across the rest of the state.

High temperatures today will be cooler than the 81 degree average at Windsor Locks. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/x1zKuzHc74 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 19, 2022

Warmer temperatures arrive by Monday with temperatures getting closer to average. Above average temperatures along with some humidity will arrive toward the end of the week.