We will have lots of sunshine, mixed with clouds, Thursday, with high temperatures in the high-80s and moderate humidity.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible, and the best chances are in southern and eastern Connecticut.

It will clear tonight and there will be less humidity.

We will also have lots of sun tomorrow and Saturday and an isolated storm Sunday.

