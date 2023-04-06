weather

Warm Temperatures, Showers Today

By Darren Sweeney

After a spring chill on Wednesday with temperatures that dropped into the 40s, we expect a surge of warmth for today.

A cold front will approach the state by late today. Out ahead of the front, a southwest wind will bring warmer air.

Away from the shore, high temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Shoreline highs will hold in the lower- to mid-60s.

The cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

We do not expect widespread rain but there could be some downpours along with any thunderstorms that develop.

After the passage of the front, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels on Friday into the mid- to upper-50s.

