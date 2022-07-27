Warm With Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday

Wednesday will bring lots of warm sunshine, high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity with dew points in the 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible by morning and they could be on the strong side with loud thunder.

It will be partly sunny Thursday and very muggy. A later afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a late-day storm on Friday.

The weekend weather looks pretty amazing.

