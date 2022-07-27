first alert forecast

Warm With Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wednesday will bring lots of warm sunshine, high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity with dew points in the 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible by morning and they could be on the strong side with loud thunder.

It will be partly sunny Thursday and very muggy.  A later afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a late-day storm on Friday.

The weekend weather looks pretty amazing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us