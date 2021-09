Today's high temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer across the state along with a bit more humidity.

We start off comfortable this morning, but the humidity will ramp up, especially tonight. Along with the rising dews, a rising chance of showers/storms toward/after midnight. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/fnZY5FqFKo — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 12, 2021

While most of today will be dry and feature plenty of sunshine, a front approaching from the west will increase a shower or thunderstorm chance during the evening and once again overnight tonight.

Today will feature partly cloudy skies, warmer temps. Chance of a storm tonight. Details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Eml3SfH3Dp — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 12, 2021

The main threat from any storms that do form will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

The sun returns with less humidity on Monday and Tuesday.

