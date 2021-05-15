Warmer Temps and Chance for a Thunderstorm This Weekend

A nice stretch of weather will continue into the weekend. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 72 degrees. Interior Connecticut will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. The shore will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today features another warm day. A slight shower chance this afternoon with a better chance of a shower/storm on Sunday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/A4EtFNaxsB — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 15, 2021

While there are no big storms in the forecast, there is some unstable air that will help to produce a shower or thunderstorm, especially on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week. 80 to 85 degree temperatures are likely by midweek.