first alert weather

Warmer Temps and Chance for a Thunderstorm This Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A nice stretch of weather will continue into the weekend. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 72 degrees. Interior Connecticut will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. The shore will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While there are no big storms in the forecast, there is some unstable air that will help to produce a shower or thunderstorm, especially on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week. 80 to 85 degree temperatures are likely by midweek.

Local

rabies 17 mins ago

Court Upholds Sanction of Veterinarian Over Rabies Shots

Coventry 33 mins ago

Person Killed in 1-Car Crash in Coventry

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us