When Will Henri Hit New England?

The track for Tropical Storm Henri shifted west early Friday morning meaning more direct impacts from the storm are likely in New England.

Bands of rains are expected to start early Sunday morning, according to First Alert Weather meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rain and winds will pick up during the day on Sunday and continue through at least Monday morning. The biggest impacts are expected on Sunday.

How soon the rain ends on Monday (or potentially Tuesday) will depend on if the storm stalls while over southern New England.

Over the course of Friday and into Saturday, the track and forecast will come into clearer focus.

We will continue to update your First Alert forecast in the NBC Connecticut app and you can always find the latest details here.