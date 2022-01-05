Wintry Mix Including Freezing Drizzle Possible This Morning, Snow Likely Friday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix on Wednesday morning and there's a chance for accumulating snow on Friday.

A little wintry mix, including possible freezing drizzle, is possible on Wednesday morning before transitioning to scattered rain showers.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday through late morning for a glaze of ice in most of Connecticut.

*DEVELOPING* A winter weather advisory is in effect for the development of some freezing rain and drizzle, moving up from the NYC area. Best chance is west of the CT River, and also in Tolland Co. Best chance of ice is 6am in the SE to 10am in the NE parts of the state. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/7HYqxWPang — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 5, 2022

An impactful winter storm looks possible for Friday.

Accumulating snow looks like the main threat for Connecticut.

It's time. Snowfall potential for Friday is for about 4" of snow....almost everywhere. We will likely tweak this a bit over the next day or so, but it is a start. Model data has fluctuated greatly since Monday! Friday AM commute looks worst!! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/DIDnxeRG05 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 5, 2022

Our meteorologists are forecasting two to four inches of snow for most of the state with four to six inches possible in parts of Windham and New London counties.

The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast. Snow starts on Thursday night and falls through early Friday afternoon.

We're still a couple of days out from the event so there's still time for things to change with the forecast.

It may be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.

