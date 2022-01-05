first alert weather

Wintry Mix Including Freezing Drizzle Possible This Morning, Snow Likely Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix on Wednesday morning and there's a chance for accumulating snow on Friday.

A little wintry mix, including possible freezing drizzle, is possible on Wednesday morning before transitioning to scattered rain showers.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday through late morning for a glaze of ice in most of Connecticut.

Several schools have a delay on Wednesday. You can get the full list here.

An impactful winter storm looks possible for Friday.

Accumulating snow looks like the main threat for Connecticut.

Our meteorologists are forecasting two to four inches of snow for most of the state with four to six inches possible in parts of Windham and New London counties.

The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast. Snow starts on Thursday night and falls through early Friday afternoon.

We're still a couple of days out from the event so there's still time for things to change with the forecast.

Local

covid-19 in children 27 mins ago

Conn. Reporting Record Number of COVID-Related Hospitalizations in Kids

Virginia 10 hours ago

‘It Was Crazy': CT Family Among Those Stuck on I-95 in Virginia

It may be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weathersnowwinter weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us