Storm to bring pouring rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and snow to some

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to the state through Thursday. Some parts of the state will also get snow.

There's scattered showers to start Wednesday with pouring rain developing during the day. Highs will be near 42.

Winds will increase with gusts between 20 to 40 miles per hour. The shoreline will be the windiest with gusts between 50 to 55 miles per hour possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wind advisories have been issued for parts of the state with a high wind watch issued along the shoreline. Scattered power outages are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A coastal flood warning and watch has been posted for the entire shoreline.

Temperatures will cool below freezing in higher elevations as we go into Thursday morning. Any leftover precipitation could change over to sleet and snow.

Parts of Litchfield County and northern areas eastern Connecticut could see a coating to an inch of snow on the grassy surfaces. The higher elevations of Litchfield County could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

After the snow moves out, Friday looks mostly cloudy with highs near 47. Saturday will be gray and there will be better weather on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.