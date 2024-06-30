StormTracker

Strong storm brings down trees, power lines across Conn.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A strong storm moved through Connecticut on Sunday and brought down dozens of trees and power lines across the state.

Eversource is currently reporting fewer than 3,000 customers without power. During the storm, there were more than 16,000 outages reported. There is no estimate for how long it will take for 100% power restoration.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for every county in the state at one point on Sunday. Most of those severe warnings expired at 7:00 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were also flash flood warnings issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The rain caused flooding on dozens of streets across the state.

NBC Connecticut
The rain is causing flooding on Woodford Avenue in Plainville on Sunday afternoon.

The storm also brought down trees in multiple towns including in Simsbury, leading to road closures on West Mountain Road (from Roswell Road to Canton Road), Vining Drive, Minster Brook Road (from Top View Drive to Pine Glen), the dirt portion of Town Forest Road, and Great Meadow.

Local

Hartford 4 hours ago

After venue change, day three of Capulet Fest was canceled

Connecticut 10 hours ago

Death of CT DOT worker on the job hits home for tow truck drivers

Simsbury police said some of the closures are partial and only impact a section of the road. Anyone in the area should not drive around any remaining barriers, and not touch any downed wires.

A burning wire closed a section of Scotland Road and Forbes Street in East Hartford.

NBC Connecticut's StormTracker team continues to monitor storms through Sunday evening.

Once the storms move out, the first week of July will feature a nice stretch of summer weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday, July 4.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us