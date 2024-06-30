Strong storm brings down trees, power lines across Conn.

A strong storm moved through Connecticut on Sunday and brought down dozens of trees and power lines across the state.

Eversource is currently reporting fewer than 3,000 customers without power. During the storm, there were more than 16,000 outages reported. There is no estimate for how long it will take for 100% power restoration.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for every county in the state at one point on Sunday. Most of those severe warnings expired at 7:00 p.m.

There were also flash flood warnings issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The rain caused flooding on dozens of streets across the state.

NBC Connecticut The rain is causing flooding on Woodford Avenue in Plainville on Sunday afternoon.

The storm also brought down trees in multiple towns including in Simsbury, leading to road closures on West Mountain Road (from Roswell Road to Canton Road), Vining Drive, Minster Brook Road (from Top View Drive to Pine Glen), the dirt portion of Town Forest Road, and Great Meadow.

Simsbury police said some of the closures are partial and only impact a section of the road. Anyone in the area should not drive around any remaining barriers, and not touch any downed wires.

A burning wire closed a section of Scotland Road and Forbes Street in East Hartford.

NBC Connecticut's StormTracker team continues to monitor storms through Sunday evening.

Once the storms move out, the first week of July will feature a nice stretch of summer weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday, July 4.