Sunny and Cooler Today, Freeze Watch in Effect for Tonight

The workweek is continuing with a sunny and cooler day and there is a freeze watch in effect for parts of the state on Wednesday night.

During the day, there will be lots of sun, wind and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Due to those conditions, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Tonight will be clear, calm and colder. Lows will be in the 30s. A freeze watch is in effect for parts of the state at night.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with milder temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

