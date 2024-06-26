Sunny and hot with the possibility of storms on Wednesday

We will have lots of sun and steamy weather on Wednesday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms heading our way.

The high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while the feels-like temps or the heat index will be up near 97.

And the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms with showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and tonight.

Slowly it will clear, and Thursday will be less humid.

We are in for a treat of beautiful weather on Friday, then we will have a few storms on Saturday and Sunday.