StormTracker

Sunny and hot with the possibility of storms on Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have lots of sun and steamy weather on Wednesday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms heading our way.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while the feels-like temps or the heat index will be up near 97.

And the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms with showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and tonight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Slowly it will clear, and Thursday will be less humid.

We are in for a treat of beautiful weather on Friday, then we will have a few storms on Saturday and Sunday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us