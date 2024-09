The abundant sunshine is continuing on Tuesday and highs will be in the 70s.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s in the morning.

By this afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s statewide.

As we move through the workweek, highs will increase into the 80s starting Wednesday. Those temperatures will continue this weekend.

The next several days remain dry.

