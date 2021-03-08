first alert weather

Sunny, Milder Day Today Ahead of Big Warm Up

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a chilly weekend, today will be milder before a big warm up in the next few days.

Today will feature lots of sunshine and milder temperatures, although it is still below normal. Highs will be near 40.

It will be fair and chilly tonight with lows near 27.

Local

Hartford 10 mins ago

UConn Hartford Main Campus Building Closed Today After Equipment Malfunction

hartford healthcare 1 hour ago

Hartford HealthCare Opens 3 More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Conn. Today

Starting tomorrow, a big warm up arrives with highs in the low 50s and lots of sunshine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The warm up continues on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with temperatures near or above 60 degrees each day.

By the weekend, temperatures drop back into the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us