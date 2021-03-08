Sunny, Milder Day Today Ahead of Big Warm Up

After a chilly weekend, today will be milder before a big warm up in the next few days.

Today will feature lots of sunshine and milder temperatures, although it is still below normal. Highs will be near 40.

It will be fair and chilly tonight with lows near 27.

Starting tomorrow, a big warm up arrives with highs in the low 50s and lots of sunshine.

The warm up continues on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with temperatures near or above 60 degrees each day.

By the weekend, temperatures drop back into the 40s.

