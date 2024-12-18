Sunny skies, temperatures in 40s to 50 Wednesday

There is some black ice on Wednesday morning and we will have sunny skies.

The clouds will increase this afternoon and high temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50.

Then, rain flies through tonight and half-an-inch is possible.

It will clear on Thursday and the high temperature will get to around 45 degrees.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

On Friday, we will have clouds and a touch of light snow Friday

The weekend will clear and it will be much colder.

Sunday and Monday will be quite cold as well.