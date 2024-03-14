StormTracker

Sunny Thursday with 70-degree temperatures for parts of CT

Thursday will be warm and sunny with a gentle breeze after a cool start to the day.

Parts of the state will have high temperatures of 70 degrees while it will be closer to 60 at the shoreline.

The record for the Hartford area is 78. which was set in 1946 and the record for the Bridgeport area is 70, set in 2012.

We will not break records on Thursday, but it will be unseasonably warm with temperatures 24 degrees above normal!

A few showers will move in by morning and fly by tomorrow.

Then we will have partial clearing on Friday afternoon with highs near 60.

Saturday will be OK and there will be a few showers on Sunday with highs temperatures in the middle 50s.

Get a more in-depth look at the forecast here.

