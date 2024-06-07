StormTracker

Sunny with temperatures in the 80s on Friday

We have sunny skies to start Friday and temperatures are expected to warm out of the 50s and 60s and reach the low-to-mid-80s across the state this afternoon.

An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions, but the chance for rain will increase on Sunday.

Scattered showers are likely to start in the morning and last through the early afternoon.

The second half of Sunday looks dry with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

