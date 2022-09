After some overnight showers and storms, sunshine returns to start the day today.

While we expect a mainly dry day, there could be a scattered shower or even a rumble of thunder for the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to be seasonable for late September with highs in the low 70s.

