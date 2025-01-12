StormTracker

Sunshine and milder temperatures for Sunday

Happy Sunday!

Mainly sunny skies are expected over Connecticut through Sunday as high temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon.

Expect a few more clouds tonight and tomorrow, but mild temperatures are still on tap for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday become breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35 miles per hour at times.

High temperatures by the middle of the week will be in the 20s and 30s.

