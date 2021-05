Temperatures have been averaging several degrees below normal for the last couple of days. Milder weather is set to move in toward the middle and end of the week.

Temps have been averaging below normal... but a warming trend begins midweek. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/onNiZPpGGW — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 11, 2021

For today, another cooler than average day with highs in the middle 60s with a breeze. There is a slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle in a few towns.

Most of the week looks dry along with the moderation in temperatures. The next chance for a few scattered showers appears with weak disturbances this weekend.

