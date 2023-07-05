Sunshine returns with hot temperatures and high humidity Wednesday

After fog clears Wednesday morning, sunshine makes its return to Connecticut.

It'll be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and some areas warming into the 90s. A few highs in the low 80s are possible along the shoreline.

High humidity values remain on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Heat index values peak in the mid-90s for the warmest locations in the state today.

A few spotty showers are possible, but overall it's a dry day.

Any postponed fireworks should be fine this evening.

A few clouds will be overhead with temps in the 70s/low 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.