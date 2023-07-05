connecticut weather

Sunshine returns with hot temperatures and high humidity Wednesday

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After fog clears Wednesday morning, sunshine makes its return to Connecticut.

It'll be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and some areas warming into the 90s. A few highs in the low 80s are possible along the shoreline.

High humidity values remain on Wednesday.

Heat index values peak in the mid-90s for the warmest locations in the state today.

A few spotty showers are possible, but overall it's a dry day.

Any postponed fireworks should be fine this evening.

A few clouds will be overhead with temps in the 70s/low 80s.

