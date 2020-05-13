first alert forecast

Temperatures Heading Towards the 70s in the Days Ahead

After several days with temperatures well below average, today will begin a temperature rebound with highs in the 70s just a few days away.

There will be lots of sun today with highs near 60.

Tomorrow will also be sunny with highs in the upper 60s inland and upper 50s along the shoreline.

Our next chance for rain is tomorrow night into Friday.

Friday will have highs in the middle 70s inland and low 60s along the shoreline. There's another chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon or evening.

Temperatures in the 70s continue this weekend with highs near 75 expected Saturday and highs around 70 on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

