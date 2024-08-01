Temperatures to feel like 95 to 99 degrees Thursday

StormTracker

We will have lots of sunshine, hot temperatures and some humidity on Thursday.

The high temperature will get to between 90 and 95 degrees and the “feels-like” temperatures will be hotter, between 95 and 99 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect starting at noon.

Thursday night will be fair and it will be partly sunny on Friday with temperatures in the lower 90s.

There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Friday afternoon, but a better chance of storms over the weekend.

They will not be washouts, but some storms are likely and it will be very warm and humid.

Next week will be cooler.

