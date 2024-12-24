StormTracker

Tracking a snowy start to Christmas Eve

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Christmas Eve! Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow on Christmas Eve morning.

There will be periods of snow in the morning. It will be mostly light and will continue through about 10 a.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

About an inch or less of accumulation is expected.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As the day goes on, it will turn partly sunny and highs will be between 35 and 40.

In the evening, lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Dec. 24

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Dec. 24

Christmas Day will be sunny with highs near 34.

It is fair on Thursday through Saturday with our next chance for rain on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us