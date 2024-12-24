Tracking a snowy start to Christmas Eve

Happy Christmas Eve! Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow on Christmas Eve morning.

There will be periods of snow in the morning. It will be mostly light and will continue through about 10 a.m.

About an inch or less of accumulation is expected.

As the day goes on, it will turn partly sunny and highs will be between 35 and 40.

In the evening, lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Christmas Day will be sunny with highs near 34.

It is fair on Thursday through Saturday with our next chance for rain on Sunday.