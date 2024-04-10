Tracking multiple chances for rain for rest of workweek

After a beautiful day on Tuesday, we're tracking multiple chances for rain for the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday will have lots of cloudiness and will not be as warm. Highs will be around 60.

A few isolated showers are possible later on in the day.

Fog and drizzle may form in the evening with a shower or two.

Thursday will be gray with scattered showers. Highs will be near 60.

The best chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday morning.

More rain is possible on and off Friday into Friday night and early Saturday.

