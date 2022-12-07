Tracking On and Off Showers Today Amid Unseasonably Mild Temperatures

We're continuing the work week with on and off showers and unseasonably mild temperatures.

There will be periods of on and off rain showers during the day today. A thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s, which is unseasonably mild for this time of year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be clearing tonight. It will be breezy and cooler.

Tomorrow will feature bright sun with highs around 50.

Friday looks fair.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.