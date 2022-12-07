first alert weather

Tracking On and Off Showers Today Amid Unseasonably Mild Temperatures

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the work week with on and off showers and unseasonably mild temperatures.

There will be periods of on and off rain showers during the day today. A thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s, which is unseasonably mild for this time of year.

There will be clearing tonight. It will be breezy and cooler.

Tomorrow will feature bright sun with highs around 50.

Friday looks fair.

