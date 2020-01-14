Tracking Rain & Snow

Clouds and patchy fog early on Tuesday will make way to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures Tuesday stay in the low 40s under cloudy skies with periods of rain.

Wednesday is the pick day of the week with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our team of First Alert Meteorologists are continuing to watch a winter storm this weekend that looks to bring a burst of snow before transitioning over to a wintry mix and for some rain. It is too soon to determine how much snow you can expect in your backyard.

Behind the snow, ice and rain really cold air arrives and we'll see high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the single digits and teens for much of next week.