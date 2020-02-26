weather

Tracking Wet Weather & Cooler Temperatures

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Wednesday starts off cloudy, foggy and drizzly at times. Most of the day will be dry, although mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Steady rain arrives after midnight and will pour down through the overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Showers and downpours will be around for the Thursday morning commute before clearing out by the afternoon. Thursday will be breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The weekend looks really nice with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

