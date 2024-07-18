High temperatures in 80s and less humid as day goes on

The day is starting out mild and muggy across the state on Thursday, but lower humidity is expected as the day goes on.

The high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

It will be clear and comfy on Thursday night with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

And the nice weather will continue through the weekend with sun and clouds on Saturday and lots of sun on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s both days with low humidity.