Warm & Sunny Father's Day Forecast

A great forecast for any outdoor Father's Day plans!

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s. There is a low risk for a spotty shower or two this afternoon. There will be a touch of humidity today before dew points really start to climb tomorrow.

Tropical Depression Claudette will stay well to our south, but we'll pull in moisture from the storm and dew points will reach the low 70s Monday and Tuesday.

While most of Monday will be dry, there is a chance for stronger storms, especially in western Connecticut, tomorrow evening.

More rain moves through on Tuesday with otherwise cloudy skies and really sticky humidity. Once a cold front slides through we'll see much more refreshing air and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

