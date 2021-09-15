first alert weather

Warm & Humid Today, Chance of Strong Storms Tonight

The weather today will be warm and humid and there is a chance of strong storms tonight.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon.

By tonight, there is a chance of scattered heavier showers and thunderstorms. Parts of northwest Connecticut have a slight risk of severe weather.

There could be a few more showers and storms overnight into tomorrow.

The chances for rain continue tomorrow and Friday and the humidity sticks around.

Highs both days will be in the mid 70s. There are chances for showers or even a downpour both days.

Saturday will have partial clearing. It looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks brighter and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

