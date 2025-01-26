Warmer and a little breezy for Sunday

Happy Sunday!

For Sunday, we'll see more cloud cover and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 40s for much of the state.

Conditions will be a little breezy Sunday and Monday as winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday will see more sunshine before precipitation chances return to the forecast.

A few flurries are possible on Tuesday, but a better chance for snow falls into Wednesday.

Wednesday's system could provide accumulating snow for some of Connecticut, so stay tuned for more updates.