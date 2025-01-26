StormTracker

Warmer and a little breezy for Sunday

By Alexis Clemons

Happy Sunday!

For Sunday, we'll see more cloud cover and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 40s for much of the state.

Conditions will be a little breezy Sunday and Monday as winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday will see more sunshine before precipitation chances return to the forecast.

A few flurries are possible on Tuesday, but a better chance for snow falls into Wednesday.

Wednesday's system could provide accumulating snow for some of Connecticut, so stay tuned for more updates.

