The weather will slowly and steadily improve this afternoon with skies clearing and temperatures moving up a bit.

Two to four inches of rain have fallen over the last two days and we have broken “record low maximum temperatures” for two days in a row.

The highs will be in the 60s today and 70s to near 80 tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat wave might be developing for the weekend and early next week.

