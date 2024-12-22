Wind chills have ‘feels like' temperatures in single digits for some Sunday

The rest of the weekend is bitter cold with feels like temperatures in the single digits for some.

Wind chills dropped below -10 for some parts of Connecticut this morning.

Feels like temperatures will only feel as warm as 10-15 degrees this afternoon as highs stay 10-20 degrees below average.

Lows will drop into the single digits for much of the state tonight, but thankfully winds will gradually calm through the overnight hours.

Still, temperatures will remain cold through Monday.

We won't cool too much through Monday night as clouds increase ahead of a chance for light snow into Tuesday.

Light snow will be possible late Monday night through midday Tuesday with accumulations up to an inch expected at this time.

If there are any travel impacts, they would be minor on Tuesday morning/midday.