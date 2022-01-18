Slick Spots Possible This Morning, Windy and Chilly Today

There are slick spots possible across the state this morning and today will be windy and chilly. There is also a chance for snow later this week.

Several schools have delays or are closed today due to the icy conditions. You can see the full list here.

Highs will be in the 20s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow will be milder with highs near 40.

We have a chance for snow on Thursday. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track the potential for snow and will give updates as it gets closer.

Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

We have another chance for snow on Saturday.

