Windy and cold day on tap as huge snow storm misses us

Happy Monday! We have a windy and cold day on tap as a huge storm misses us.

There are winter storm warnings issued from the midwest through the mid-Atlantic, but Connecticut will not see any accumulating snow from this system.

It's possible some areas of the shoreline to see some flurries, but they will not cause any problems on Monday.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s and 30s across the state.

There will be fair weather Monday night through Friday, however, it will remain windy and cold.

The highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 20s with highs in the 30s on Friday. The feels like temperatures could make it feel even colder.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm threat for Saturday, however, it's still too early to determine what that could look like.