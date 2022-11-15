Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Developing in Conn. Tonight

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that will develop tonight.

This morning is starting off cold with temperatures in the 20s. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hartford county and Litchfield county. Both are in effect from tonight through tomorrow.

The snow will develop after 8 p.m. through midnight. It will change to rain and sleet from south to north fairly quickly.

Most of the state away from the shoreline will see a coating of snow.

Up to two inches is possible in parts of the state including the Litchfield Hills. The shoreline is expected to see rain.

The snow and ice will hold on the longest in the northwest hills. A glaze of ice is possible in the highest hills.

The mix is expected to change to rain by midday tomorrow. It'll be chilly and damp outside. Highs will be in the 40s during the day.

