Two off-duty state troopers have been arrested in Wethersfield and charged with kidnapping, assault and additional charges.

Troopers Rupert Laird and Xavier Cruz were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Wethersfield Saturday that was reported on Monday and state police said they have been suspended.

Wethersfield police released a redacted log entry showing they received a call about the alleged assault from a nurse at St. Francis Hospital on Monday.

The nurse told police that a patient came into the emergency room and said he had been assaulted on Saturday. The log entry was given to NBC Connecticut after a Freedom of Information request for details on the investigation.

Troopers Investigated After Report of Assault

(Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

Cruz turned himself in to police on Monday night and Laird turned himself in on Tuesday morning, according to Wethersfield police.

Both state troopers have been arrested on six counts and charged with kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, deprivation of rights by force of threat, assault second degree with a firearm and conspiracy.

Cruz was released last night after posting $750,000 bond and Laird is due in court today.

State police said in a statement that the department holds all members accountable.

"Immediately upon learning of the egregious conduct of two off-duty state troopers, Tpr. Rupert Laird, Troop C-Tolland, and Tpr. Xavier Cruz, Troop K-Colchester, the Connecticut State Police suspended their police powers, confiscated their weapons, badges and patrol vehicles, and opened its own administrative inquiry. Both troopers are suspended pending the outcome of the proceedings," a statement from state police says.

Last Thursday night, the police union released the following statement.

"We have heard the reports of that the Wethersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into an incident involving two off-duty State Troopers. As with any investigation, we caution against reaching any conclusions until all of the facts have been gathered. Out of respect for the Wethersfield Police Department, we will not be commenting further until their investigation is concluded," the statement says.

Wethersfield police are the lead investigators, according to state police.