Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

Police issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez on Friday morning.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez, of Bridgeport.

They say she may be with her father, Oscar Hernandez.

According to police, the landlord at a building at 69 Greenwood Street called about a stabbing around 2:45 a.m. and when police arrived, they found multiple stabbing victims.

Aylin Hernandez was gone, and police believe she was taken by her father.

Oscar Hernandez may be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates, according to police.

There is no word on the condition of the stabbing victims.