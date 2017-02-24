Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police
    Police issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez on Friday morning.

    Police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez, of Bridgeport.

    They say she may be with her father, Oscar Hernandez.

    According to police, the landlord at a building at 69 Greenwood Street called about a stabbing around 2:45 a.m. and when police arrived, they found multiple stabbing victims.

    Aylin Hernandez was gone, and police believe she was taken by her father.

    Oscar Hernandez may be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates, according to police.

    There is no word on the condition of the stabbing victims.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices