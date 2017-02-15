American Bulldog Bit 5-Year-Old, Teacher at Hamden School

An American bulldog bit a 5-year-old child and a teacher at a Hamden school on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 46-year-old Hamden man was bringing his child to Helen Street School around 8:30 a.m. and the 7 month-old dog jumped out of the vehicle, went into the school and bit a 5-year-old student in the leg.

Police said a teacher who tried to get control of the dog was also bitten and sustained an injury to her finger.

Another teacher was able to get the dog away from the child and the 5-year-old was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said the animal control division brought the dog to the North Haven Animal Shelter for an off-property quarantine, which state law requires for 14 days.

The Animal Control Division is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith at (203) 230-4080.