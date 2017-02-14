CSCU President Implements Hiring Freeze

The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) has implemented a hiring freeze.

"These spending control measures are necessary given our projected cut of $25 million for the next fiscal year," President Mark E. Ojakian said. "We must be strategic given our limited resources."

The hiring freeze will apply to all 17 campuses and the system office.

The decision to halt hiring new emloyees at CSCU comes amid severe budget cuts in the state.