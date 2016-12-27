Connecticut State police have responded to four fatal accidents and issued thousands of violations over the Christmas holiday period so far this year.

State police holiday enforcement began at midnight on Dec. 22. Troopers conduct increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints are set up throughout the state during this period.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, police had arrested 47 people on DUI charges, issued 579 speeding tickets, 50 seat belt violations, and issued citations for 1596 other moving violations. They also assisted 436 disabled motorists.

State police have responded to a total of 528 accidents so far, up from 461 this time last year. Of those, four were fatal, one involved a serious injury, and 58 others involved some kind of minor injury.

Holiday enforcement runs through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2.