Recall of Chicken Soup Shipped to Whole Foods Stores

A Massachusetts company has recalled chicken soup sold to Whole Foods stores in several states in the region, including Connecticut, because the soups are mislabeled and contain known allergens, according to the USDA.

More than 3,000 pounds of “Mom’s Chicken Soup” were recalled by Kettle Cuisine, which shipped the soup to Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Maine.

Though labeled as chicken soup, the recalled products actually contain “Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs,” a soup that contains eggs, milk and wheat, ingredients that are not declared on the label.

The USDA said no adverse reactions to the soup have been reported.

People with concerns about eggs, milk or wheat allergies should check their soup. The affected product comes in 24-ounce cups and has a use by date of Feb. 17, 2017. They bear the establishment number “P-18468.”

For more information, see the recall on the USDA website.