More than 50 images of child porn images and inappropriate conversations with a minor were found on a Westport man's devices, police said.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children reported the uploaded images to the Westport Police Department in March 2016.

An investigation found that Daniel Krulewitch had uploaded images exploited children in a sexual manner and a search warrant was executed to his home in April 2016.

Police found electronic devices in Krulewitch's home with more than 50 images of child porn.

In addition, police also found an instant messenger application with conversations the 52-year-old had with underaged people, which included, images and nude "selfies" of the minors in sexually explicit positions.

Krulewitch turned himself into police on Friday and has been charged with possession of child porn, enticing a minor and risk of injury. His bond was set at $100,000.