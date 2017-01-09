Widespread Comcast Outage Affecting Connecticut Customers

A widespread Comcast outage is affecting several customers across the state, as well as some emergency communication centers.

A representative from Comcast said the outage began just after 6:30 a.m., crews are working on fixing the issue and customers should begin to see service returning.

"Early this morning, we identified an issue that affected some of our customers," Kristen Roberts, vice president of communications for Comcast, said in an emailed statement. "We have been working hard to return service as quickly as possible. We are so sorry - we know our customers rely on our services."

Tolland County Dispatch Tweeted that their internet connection is down, but they are running on a backup internet provider and the only things being affected are minor internal functions.

A Twitter account for the New Haven Fire Department Tweeted that there is a phone outage at headquarters and anyone with an emergency should call 911.

Viewers are reporting outages in Branford, East Haddam, East Haven, Groton, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, North Haven, Portland, Salem, Tolland and West Haven.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Universal and NBC Connecticut.