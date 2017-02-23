Couple Living Lavish in Connecticut Arrested, Wanted in Georgia

A couple accused of stealing more than a million dollars in money and diamonds, plus multiple identities, have turned themselves in to police.

According to police in Georgia, Eeliahu Shetrit and his wife Ayelet Ellituv have been living a life of luxury in Connecticut after running into trouble in Atlanta. Now, the pair face dozens of charges, including being fugitives from justice.

On Valentine's Day, a Connecticut judge advised the couple they "better" get themselves to Georgia and on Wednesday, they turned themselves in.

Woodbridge police found Eli Shetrit and wife, Ayelet Ellituv, living a lavish life renting this mansion owned by former Connecticut politician Alan Schlesinger. That was after Georgia authorities contacted Woodbridge for help two weeks ago.

Neighbors had no clue the couple, who only moved in last July, was wanted by police in Atlanta.

Arrested two years ago, and indicted earlier this month by a grand jury, the couple was charged with stealing dozens of identities and taking more than a million dollars of peoples' hard earned money and jewelry.

Authorities said it was all part of an elaborate Ponzi scheme involving gold and diamonds.

"This is a classic con artist couple. this is the story of them going around and hurting people," Bobbi Livnat, a diamond dealer and one of the victims outlined in the indictment.

Livnat calls the couple former friends-turned-business partners.

She accused Eli of stealing more than $200,000 in diamonds from her, promising to sell them, but never giving her the cash.

And now the couple's been caught, she hopes to be made whole again, but isn't counting on it.

"Hurting people financially, hurting people emotionally, it really messes with you, when your friend cons you," Bobbi Livnat

Sandy Springs, Georgia police first arrested the pair two years ago on some of the charges in this case. They were later released on bond.

It's been this long for the indictment to come through on those original charges.. And additional ones.

Georgia authorities say the couple violated conditions of their release. Not updating authorities on where they're living.

Just last year, a reporter in Atlanta found the couple, who has three young children , living in new york city.

In this $1.4million dollar apartment.

The Big Apple, is also where there's a civil judgement against Eli for $8 million dollars owed to diamond dealers.

"I'd like to see them in jail, they should not be able to enjoy the luxuries of free people,” Bobbi added.

Last week labeled fugitives from justice, when they went before a judge here in Connecticut.

Told if they bonded out, they had to report to Georgia within 30 days.

Ayelet asked for house arrest, so she could stay home with her baby girl.

Her counsel also expressing concern to the court for her 8-year-old son and his disabled older brother too. According to a transcript of the hearing – the judge here reprimanded ayelet for the couple not turning themselves in on their own. And said if she granted them bond.. Which she did.. They better report to georgia. They did Wednesday. We've asked local police and have learned - there are no known allegation against this couple here in Connecticut. With the NBC Troubleshooters.