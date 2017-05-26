Danbury Police Have Located Mother of Abandoned Baby

Danbury police said they have found the mother of a newborn baby boy who as abandoned and found Sunday.

Danbury police said they have located the mother of a newborn baby boy who was found abandoned behind a grocery story on Sunday.

Officers received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday from someone who found the child wrapped in women's clothes behind the grocery store at 397 Main St.

The newborn was taken to the hospital and police said they were looking for the mother, who they feared might need medical attention or could be the victim of a crime herself.

To help find her, authorities released photos of some of the articles of clothing found with the baby.

By disseminating that information, police said they were able to identify the mother around 12:40 a.m. Friday and she is being treated at a local hospital.

Police have not released any additional information on the mother.



